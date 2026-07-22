California Public Employees Retirement System Has $29.27 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 108,880 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $29,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,544,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $586,486,000 after buying an additional 361,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,102,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $437,420,000 after buying an additional 399,130 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,843,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $426,242,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,159,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $396,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,971,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $388,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,271 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.94.

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LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8%

LYB stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.32. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's payout ratio is presently -110.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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