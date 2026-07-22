California Public Employees Retirement System Has $29.32 Million Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,562,257 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 453,156 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Coeur Mining worth $29,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 186,664 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 110,660 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 173,349 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 102,869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,502,645 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $222,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,718 shares during the period. Electrum Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $8,582,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $128,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.39.

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Coeur Mining Stock Performance

CDE opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company's fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $856.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.59 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 23.0%. Coeur Mining's payout ratio is 3.45%.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,435,994.40. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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