California Public Employees Retirement System Has $30.75 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,295 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 12,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $30,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $151.44.

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Insider Activity at Check Point Software Technologies

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $130.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average of $148.09. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $225.23.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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