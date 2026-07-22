California Public Employees Retirement System Has $32.72 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,073 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Twilio worth $32,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $196.32 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $238.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,458 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $3,042,396.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 207,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,601,727.29. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $398,020.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,314.95. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,803,980 shares of company stock valued at $341,898,467. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

More Twilio News

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive on Twilio, with Citizens JMP raising its price target to $250 and Wells Fargo lifting its target to $225, signaling confidence in upside from current levels.

Analysts turned more constructive on Twilio, with Citizens JMP raising its price target to $250 and Wells Fargo lifting its target to $225, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies expects Twilio to post second-quarter revenue and operating income ahead of expectations, suggesting the company could still deliver solid operating momentum when it reports on August 6. Article Title

Jefferies expects Twilio to post second-quarter revenue and operating income ahead of expectations, suggesting the company could still deliver solid operating momentum when it reports on August 6. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching whether Twilio can keep gross profit growth in the mid-teens in the second half of the year, which has created a “higher bar” heading into earnings and may be limiting short-term enthusiasm. Article Title

Investors are watching whether Twilio can keep gross profit growth in the mid-teens in the second half of the year, which has created a “higher bar” heading into earnings and may be limiting short-term enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Twilio’s broader AI and cloud-related breakout potential, but the stock has still struggled to break out decisively as traders wait for stronger confirmation. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Twilio’s broader AI and cloud-related breakout potential, but the stock has still struggled to break out decisively as traders wait for stronger confirmation. Negative Sentiment: Twilio has recently fallen despite a market uptick, indicating investors are rotating out of the name ahead of earnings and taking profits after a strong run.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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