California Public Employees Retirement System Has $34.94 Million Position in Invitation Home $INVH

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,406,108 shares of the company's stock after selling 155,586 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Invitation Home worth $34,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invitation Home alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 130,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 111,461 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,413,502 shares of the company's stock worth $67,071,000 after buying an additional 74,029 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 535.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,204,463 shares of the company's stock worth $33,472,000 after buying an additional 1,014,984 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1,538.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 130,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 122,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $32.67. The business's 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.91 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Home to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of Invitation Home from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invitation Home, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invitation Home wasn't on the list.

While Invitation Home currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here