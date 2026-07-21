California Public Employees Retirement System Has $41.44 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,304 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 69,131 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Zimmer Biomet worth $41,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,506,849 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,113,736,000 after purchasing an additional 290,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,741 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,111,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,826,974 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $795,814,000 after buying an additional 195,214 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,685,987 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $601,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,233,834 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $468,821,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The business's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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