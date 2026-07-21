California Public Employees Retirement System Has $49.75 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,123 shares of the company's stock after selling 87,885 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Church & Dwight worth $49,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:CHD opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.83.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,446.28. This trade represents a 68.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,337,994. The trade was a 48.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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