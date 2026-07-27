California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.01 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. $WING

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING - Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,777 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 9,945 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Wingstop worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wingstop by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,111,089 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $503,475,000 after purchasing an additional 58,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,405,894 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $335,292,000 after buying an additional 456,861 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,613 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $279,895,000 after buying an additional 70,224 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 950,521 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $239,227,000 after acquiring an additional 710,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,301 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $161,054,000 after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wingstop from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Wingstop from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.81.

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Trending Headlines about Wingstop

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Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $135.20 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $381.45. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $151.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.82 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Wingstop's payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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