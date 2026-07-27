California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,778 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 24,984 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Teleflex worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 478.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $287,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $66,076,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $47,405,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Teleflex by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,800 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $80,855,000 after buying an additional 365,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 699,125 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $83,622,000 after buying an additional 319,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teleflex from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.00.

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Teleflex Price Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $131.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $100.18 and a one year high of $139.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The business had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Teleflex's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio is presently -5.96%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

Further Reading

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