California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,846 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of YETI worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in YETI by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,945,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,278 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $36,150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in YETI by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,361 shares of the company's stock worth $83,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,947 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,666,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at about $25,640,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on YETI in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of YETI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE YETI opened at $50.36 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. YETI had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $380.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $374.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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