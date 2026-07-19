California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,500 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,110 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Hilton Worldwide worth $136,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $45,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $322.23 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $332.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.54 and a 1 year high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hilton Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hilton Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Hilton Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here