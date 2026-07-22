California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,045 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $31,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $394.00.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total transaction of $121,295.46. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,258.37. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.4%

JLL stock opened at $324.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $253.21 and a fifty-two week high of $363.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.27 and a 200-day moving average of $317.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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