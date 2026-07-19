California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,143 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 99,571 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Entergy worth $119,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank lifted its position in Entergy by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $84.76 and a one year high of $118.44. The company's 50-day moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average is $106.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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