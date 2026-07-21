California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,877 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 43,979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of W.P. Carey worth $37,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,984,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,164 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $3,494,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in W.P. Carey by 73.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 40,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on W.P. Carey in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:WPC opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The company had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.P. Carey news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,268. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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