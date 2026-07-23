California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 10,302 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,481 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Credo Technology Group worth $26,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,601,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 131,134 shares of the company's stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 561,176 shares of the company's stock worth $53,828,000 after buying an additional 341,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO stock opened at $228.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.20. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $86.49 and a 1-year high of $308.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.92.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group's revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $259,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,658,397.78. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 3,790 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.71, for a total transaction of $980,510.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 140,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,312,018.18. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,162 shares of company stock valued at $70,897,646. Insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

More Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent write-ups highlight Credo as a leading AI connectivity play, benefiting from hyperscalers’ need for higher-speed connections in data centers and positioning the company as a “backbone” supplier for AI infrastructure. Article Title

Several recent write-ups highlight Credo as a leading AI connectivity play, benefiting from hyperscalers’ need for higher-speed connections in data centers and positioning the company as a “backbone” supplier for AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Articles citing fund commentary suggest Credo’s Q2 strength is being driven by rising connectivity demand, which is reinforcing the market’s view that the company can keep growing rapidly as AI spending expands. Article Title

Articles citing fund commentary suggest Credo’s Q2 strength is being driven by rising connectivity demand, which is reinforcing the market’s view that the company can keep growing rapidly as AI spending expands. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to a bullish thesis upgrade and price-target discussion, implying that some investors see the recent pullback as a buying opportunity rather than a trend reversal. Article Title

Recent coverage also points to a bullish thesis upgrade and price-target discussion, implying that some investors see the recent pullback as a buying opportunity rather than a trend reversal. Neutral Sentiment: One comparison piece versus Marvell argues that Credo and Marvell both benefit from AI connectivity demand, but their growth, margin, and outlook profiles differ, which keeps investor debate focused on relative valuation and execution. Article Title

One comparison piece versus Marvell argues that Credo and Marvell both benefit from AI connectivity demand, but their growth, margin, and outlook profiles differ, which keeps investor debate focused on relative valuation and execution. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns that CRDO has been highly volatile, including a sharp weekly sell-off and concerns that the stock may have already priced in much of the AI optimism, which could limit near-term upside. Article Title

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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