California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496,020 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 141,653 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $28,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,476. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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