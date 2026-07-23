California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,965 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 43,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of lululemon athletica worth $22,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.3% during the first quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 363 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $113.37 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $104.44 and a 52-week high of $226.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.10.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered lululemon athletica from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $161.00 to $113.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $148.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 4,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,223.25. This trade represents a 70.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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