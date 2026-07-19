California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894,717 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 261,885 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $174,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.90. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,696. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here