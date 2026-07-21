California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 107,019 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,843 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 107,019 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Atmos Energy worth $53,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Atmos Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $186.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $177.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.93 and a 200-day moving average of $177.47. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $154.23 and a 1 year high of $192.51.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.10. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

See Also

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