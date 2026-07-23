California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,559 Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,599 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 11,559 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Domino's Pizza worth $26,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Domino's Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $21,697,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Domino's Pizza by 11.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,038 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.01, for a total transaction of $144,643.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,637.52. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $611,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Trading Down 2.0%

Domino's Pizza stock opened at $319.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.34. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $282.00 and a 1-year high of $486.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.10). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is presently 45.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Domino's Pizza from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino's Pizza presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $402.16.

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Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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