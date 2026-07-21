California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 119,918 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,715 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 119,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Fiserv worth $51,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at $9,150,117.90. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $167.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fiserv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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