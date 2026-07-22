California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 127,552 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,823,133 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 127,552 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of ExxonMobil worth $1,327,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492,309 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $83,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $126,166,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Clear Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,728,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 710,969 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $120,623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.45.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $151.53 on Wednesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $145.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.90. The company has a market capitalization of $628.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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