California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 152,556 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,904 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 152,556 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of TE Connectivity worth $178,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 287 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $203.22 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $177.21 and a one year high of $252.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.86 and a 200 day moving average of $215.96. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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