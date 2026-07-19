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California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,065 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
CRH logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • CalPERS trimmed its CRH stake slightly in the first quarter, selling 18,065 shares and leaving it with 1,223,046 shares valued at about $128.6 million. Institutional ownership remains high, with hedge funds and other institutions holding 62.5% of the stock.
  • Analysts are mostly bullish on CRH, with a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.19. Recent notes included price-target changes from Wells Fargo, Jefferies, and others, while only a few firms rate it as Hold.
  • CRH posted solid quarterly results, beating earnings and revenue expectations with $7.37 billion in revenue and EPS of -$0.20 versus estimates for -$0.22. The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.39, equal to a 1.5% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than CRH.

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,046 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 18,065 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of CRH worth $128,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the construction company's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 43.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $2,663,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $2,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $141.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a one year low of $92.66 and a one year high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.CRH's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CRH's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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