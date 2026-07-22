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California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,426 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
AST SpaceMobile logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • CalPERS reduced its AST SpaceMobile stake by 5% in the first quarter, selling 18,426 shares and ending with 350,929 shares valued at about $29.1 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but cautious overall: the stock has a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $86.95, though Piper Sandler initiated coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $100 target.
  • AST SpaceMobile posted weak recent results despite rapid revenue growth, missing earnings and revenue estimates in its latest quarter, while also seeing notable insider selling and a new $1.15 billion convertible note offering to fund its satellite network buildout.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,929 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,426 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.09% of AST SpaceMobile worth $29,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 16,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $133.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $3,854,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,348,857.50. The trade was a 53.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,297,342.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 503,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,244,498.39. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,809 shares of company stock worth $9,748,492. 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

AST SpaceMobile Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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