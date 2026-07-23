California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 19,018 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,798 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 19,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of Arrow Electronics worth $19,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 199,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 68.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $475,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,727,216. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at $10,303,696.65. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARW. Bank of America raised Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:ARW opened at $219.21 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $237.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.61.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

Further Reading

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