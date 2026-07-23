California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 19,140 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,373 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 19,140 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $26,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 242 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Wolfe Research set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $146.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $193.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.54.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The firm had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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