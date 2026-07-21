California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,666 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,212 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,666 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of US Foods worth $37,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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US Foods Trading Down 2.2%

US Foods stock opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.US Foods's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of US Foods from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of US Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on USFD

US Foods Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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