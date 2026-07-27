California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 23,793 Shares of Life360, Inc. $LIF

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,401 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,793 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Life360 worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its position in Life360 by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 26,028 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,720,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,063,000. Milford Funds Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,604,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life360 by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,546 shares of the company's stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Life360

In related news, Director Chris Hulls sold 16,042 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $755,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 406,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,152,735.93. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,846.17. This represents a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,066. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Life360 from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Macquarie Infrastructure initiated coverage on Life360 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $32.20 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life360 from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Life360 from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life360 currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LIF

Life360 Price Performance

Life360 stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Life360, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $112.54. The stock's 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

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