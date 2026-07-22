California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 28,660 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 28,660 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Trimble worth $28,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,199,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $485,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $213,133,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $67,741,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,217,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $330,460,000 after acquiring an additional 675,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,283,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $97,540,000 after acquiring an additional 542,245 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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