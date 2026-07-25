California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 313,135 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292,153 shares of the company's stock after selling 313,135 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of CNH Industrial worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,620,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 915,808 shares of the company's stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 158,729 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 414,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 220,328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,108,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,537,000 after purchasing an additional 360,898 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,064,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,136,000 after buying an additional 97,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of CNH stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $728,610.38. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

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CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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