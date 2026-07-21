California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 36,994 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,471 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 36,994 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Ingersoll Rand worth $54,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $407,915,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,791,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,726,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,501 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,353,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,147,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,781 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $149,297,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,878,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $307,243,000 after buying an additional 1,628,996 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

See Also

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