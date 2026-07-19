California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 37,321 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,947 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,321 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Marriott International worth $166,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $385.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $366.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's fifty day moving average is $376.48 and its 200 day moving average is $350.20. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.76 and a fifty-two week high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

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