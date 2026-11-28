State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC - Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,412,067 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 4,194,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.00% of California Resources worth $224,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $63,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,709 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $40,543,000 after purchasing an additional 212,827 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 221,260 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 108,512 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 439,011 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 108,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,878,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Resources news, EVP Jay A. Bys sold 11,907 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $642,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 123,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,679,962. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew B. Bremner bought 2,200 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,682.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 33,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,476.42. This represents a 7.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded California Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on California Resources from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.89.

Read Our Latest Report on California Resources

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRC opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50. California Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. California Resources had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $967.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from California Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.4050. California Resources's payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on exploring for and producing oil and natural gas in California. Its products include crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations are concentrated in California, including the San Joaquin, Los Angeles and Sacramento basins. California Resources was established in 2014 as an independent company following its separation from Occidental Petroleum. Beyond producing energy, the company is developing carbon-management projects through its Carbon TerraVault business.

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