California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,075 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 38,706 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Rocket Lab worth $47,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 509,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $35,525,000 after buying an additional 38,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares in the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP now owns 19,808 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,592,443 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $180,849,000 after acquiring an additional 154,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,245,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725,536 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: New iQPS contract: Rocket Lab secured an agreement with Japan’s iQPS for three dedicated Electron launches to deploy synthetic-aperture radar satellites. It is iQPS’s third multi-launch Electron booking in less than a year, strengthening Rocket Lab’s launch backlog and supporting demand for its small-launch services. Rocket Lab Secures Multi-Launch Deal with iQPS for Three Dedicated Missions

Rocket Lab secured an agreement with Japan’s iQPS for three dedicated Electron launches to deploy synthetic-aperture radar satellites. It is iQPS’s third multi-launch Electron booking in less than a year, strengthening Rocket Lab’s launch backlog and supporting demand for its small-launch services. Positive Sentiment: Government and long-term growth catalysts: Investor attention is also focused on Rocket Lab’s record $266 million U.S. Space Force award for at least 12 missile-defense test missions, progress toward the Neutron rocket and potential analyst price-target upside. The company’s first-quarter revenue rose 63% year over year to about $200 million, exceeding estimates, indicating strong operating momentum. Should You Buy Rocket Lab Stock After It Just Won Its Largest Launch Contract in History?

Investor attention is also focused on Rocket Lab’s record $266 million U.S. Space Force award for at least 12 missile-defense test missions, progress toward the Neutron rocket and potential analyst price-target upside. The company’s first-quarter revenue rose 63% year over year to about $200 million, exceeding estimates, indicating strong operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Oversold rebound: Coverage characterized the recent move as a bounce after a sharp sell-off, with shares near technical support and oversold levels. This may attract short-term traders, but it does not by itself change Rocket Lab’s underlying earnings outlook.

Coverage characterized the recent move as a bounce after a sharp sell-off, with shares near technical support and oversold levels. This may attract short-term traders, but it does not by itself change Rocket Lab’s underlying earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and valuation concerns: Rocket Lab remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin near 27%, while substantial spending on Neutron could keep near-term cash burn elevated. Government contract revenue will be recognized over multiple years rather than immediately offsetting development costs. Space sector repricing and Rocket Lab fundamentals

Rocket Lab remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin near 27%, while substantial spending on Neutron could keep near-term cash burn elevated. Government contract revenue will be recognized over multiple years rather than immediately offsetting development costs. Negative Sentiment: Sector and insider-selling pressure: The repricing of high-growth aerospace stocks, including SpaceX, has reduced investor appetite for loss-making space companies. Separately, reported open-market insider activity showed 106 sales and no purchases over six months, including significant sales by executives, which may weigh on sentiment.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.29.

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Rocket Lab Trading Up 10.4%

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $64.68 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.57 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.13 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.50.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The firm's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $9,502,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 264,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,582,845.90. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,326,424. This represents a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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