Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,543 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $1,064.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 2.16. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $569.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.02. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.96 and a 1 year high of $1,076.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $621.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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