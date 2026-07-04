Cambient Family Office LLC Has $48.33 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cambient Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,107 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 6.7% of Cambient Family Office LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cambient Family Office LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $194.83 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.34 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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