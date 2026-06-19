Cambient Family Office LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $105.29 and a one year high of $154.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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