Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 171,233 Shares of Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its holdings in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,011 shares of the company's stock after selling 171,233 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.19% of Karman worth $19,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Karman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,679,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Karman by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,827,000 after buying an additional 471,894 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Karman during the fourth quarter worth $24,212,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Karman during the fourth quarter worth $3,687,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in Karman in the 4th quarter valued at $114,295,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRMN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Karman from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Karman in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore set a $100.00 price target on shares of Karman in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BWS Financial reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Karman from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRMN

Karman Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE KRMN opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.81 and a beta of 0.51. Karman Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $118.38.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Karman had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Karman's quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Karman Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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