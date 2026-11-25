Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,637 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 668,053 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.86% of Camden Property Trust worth $83,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 249,957 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $24,178,000 after acquiring an additional 242,158 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 946.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 910,269 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $88,050,000 after acquiring an additional 823,292 shares during the last quarter. Snowwater Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Snowwater Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,146.7% during the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 47,697 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $23,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camden Property Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $101.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $119.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 71.94% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $381.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $384.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, acquires and manages apartment communities. Its residential properties serve renters in markets across the United States, with a focus on major metropolitan areas. Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Camden has grown into a multifamily housing operator. Its services include leasing apartments and managing the day-to-day operations of its communities.

See Also

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