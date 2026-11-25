State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 946.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,269 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 823,292 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.91% of Camden Property Trust worth $88,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,054 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 53,684 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 908.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 46,626 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 907.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 26,898 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,821.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 171,914 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,629,000 after buying an additional 168,421 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80,855.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,336 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 62,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore set a $110.00 target price on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $108.73.

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Camden Property Trust Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average is $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $384.88 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 71.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Camden Property Trust's payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, acquires and manages apartment communities. Its residential properties serve renters in markets across the United States, with a focus on major metropolitan areas. Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Camden has grown into a multifamily housing operator. Its services include leasing apartments and managing the day-to-day operations of its communities.

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