Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 3,105.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,957 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 242,158 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of Camden Property Trust worth $24,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 946.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 910,269 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $88,050,000 after acquiring an additional 823,292 shares during the last quarter. Snowwater Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Snowwater Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,146.7% in the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 47,697 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,049,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 295.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $123,237,000 after buying an additional 951,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Camden Property Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore set a $110.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT stock opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 71.94% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $381.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is 39.52%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, acquires and manages apartment communities. Its residential properties serve renters in markets across the United States, with a focus on major metropolitan areas. Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Camden has grown into a multifamily housing operator. Its services include leasing apartments and managing the day-to-day operations of its communities.

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