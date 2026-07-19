Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 43,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Camden Property Trust worth $40,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT opened at $112.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.69%.The business had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $113.00 target price on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $115.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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