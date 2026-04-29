Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 16,883 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC's holdings in Cameco were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 217,382 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company's stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 119.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $114.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The company had revenue of $874.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $782.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Cameco to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.40.

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Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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