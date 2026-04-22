Campbell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 343.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,123 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,501 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 678.9% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus set a $203.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $133.77 and a 12 month high of $214.71. The stock has a market cap of $370.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company's fifty day moving average price is $192.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a boost from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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