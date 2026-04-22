Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $5.85 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Campbell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 16,809 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 2.0% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI-driven memory demand and capacity tightness — Micron says HBM capacity is sold out through 2026, supporting a powerful cash‑flow and valuation story for MU as AI servers require more high‑bandwidth memory. Read More.

AI-driven memory demand and capacity tightness — Micron says HBM capacity is sold out through 2026, supporting a powerful cash‑flow and valuation story for MU as AI servers require more high‑bandwidth memory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Micron is materially moving S&P earnings estimates — multiple reports (including Goldman commentary) show MU accounts for a large share of recent S&P EPS revisions, highlighting how Micron’s growth is now a major driver of market profit expectations. Read More.

Micron is materially moving S&P earnings estimates — multiple reports (including Goldman commentary) show MU accounts for a large share of recent S&P EPS revisions, highlighting how Micron’s growth is now a major driver of market profit expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst support and price targets — brokers and research notes (multiple buy ratings and elevated price targets; median target near $525) are underpinning sentiment and attracting momentum flows. Read More.

Strong analyst support and price targets — brokers and research notes (multiple buy ratings and elevated price targets; median target near $525) are underpinning sentiment and attracting momentum flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector rotation into memory/AI names — Wall Street notes (KeyBanc, Morgan Stanley coverage) and a broad semiconductor rebound are redirecting capital into memory specialists like Micron. Read More.

Sector rotation into memory/AI names — Wall Street notes (KeyBanc, Morgan Stanley coverage) and a broad semiconductor rebound are redirecting capital into memory specialists like Micron. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-week positioning — traders are watching upcoming peer results (Intel, SK Hynix, Texas Instruments) and options flows; MU is consolidating near highs with lower volume as participants await fresh catalysts. Read More.

Earnings-week positioning — traders are watching upcoming peer results (Intel, SK Hynix, Texas Instruments) and options flows; MU is consolidating near highs with lower volume as participants await fresh catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro risk‑on backdrop — a broader risk appetite (Bitcoin / big tech rally, ceasefire headlines) is helping lift MU alongside the rest of the AI‑chip complex. Read More.

Macro risk‑on backdrop — a broader risk appetite (Bitcoin / big tech rally, ceasefire headlines) is helping lift MU alongside the rest of the AI‑chip complex. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling — Quiver’s insider‑trade tally shows many executive sales vs few buys, which some investors view as a caution sign even amid strong fundamentals. Read More.

Concentrated insider selling — Quiver’s insider‑trade tally shows many executive sales vs few buys, which some investors view as a caution sign even amid strong fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bubble/overheat warnings and valuation risk — analysts and columnists flag the SOX and memory names rally as the most rapid since 2002 and urge caution that momentum could reverse if demand growth disappoints. Read More.

Bubble/overheat warnings and valuation risk — analysts and columnists flag the SOX and memory names rally as the most rapid since 2002 and urge caution that momentum could reverse if demand growth disappoints. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bearish views exist — critical pieces argue MU’s parabolic run could stall and highlight technical/valuation fragility, reinforcing downside risk on any negative news. Read More.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ MU opened at $449.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.44 and a twelve month high of $471.34. The company has a market cap of $506.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.60. The business's fifty day moving average is $409.23 and its 200 day moving average is $323.00.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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