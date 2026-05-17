Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires 4,630 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,062 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.1% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,005.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business's 50-day moving average is $939.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $997.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter.

Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Article: Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises.

Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Article: Is Eli Lilly Going To $1,100?

Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term.

Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own.

Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own. Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary warned that the S&P 500 may be due for a correction, which could create short-term pressure on high-multiple growth stocks like Lilly if risk appetite fades.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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