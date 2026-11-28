State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,983 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 225,913 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian National Railway worth $37,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,308,000. Puzo Michael J bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $5,915,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $1,948,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,254,252 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $149,384,000 after acquiring an additional 68,791 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial cut Canadian National Railway from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.54.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:CNI opened at $126.04 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $94.06 and a 52-week high of $131.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company's revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of C$0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company operates a freight rail network serving customers across Canada and the central United States. Its network connects the Atlantic and Pacific coasts with the Gulf of Mexico and links major ports, industrial centers and agricultural regions. The company transports a range of goods, including intermodal containers, grain and fertilizers, petroleum and chemicals, forest products, metals and minerals, and automotive products. Its services also include logistics and supply-chain offerings that support the movement of freight by rail and other modes.

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