Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Stake Reduced by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,954 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 26,987 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CNI alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,646,922 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,437,679,000 after buying an additional 346,670 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,745,744 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,557,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,403 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 13,894,922 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,310,600,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,998,101 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $889,462,000 after buying an additional 1,182,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 639,137.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,955,711 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $844,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,310 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.8%

CNI stock opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway's payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial set a $124.00 price target on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $132.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian National Railway, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian National Railway wasn't on the list.

While Canadian National Railway currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here