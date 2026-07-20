Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ - Free Report) TSE: CNQ by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122,209 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after purchasing an additional 938,210 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $252,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 146,331,336 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 35,067,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,305,198 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $3,160,340,000 after acquiring an additional 818,809 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,745,981 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,446,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,621 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $710,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,308,539 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $484,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,746 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ - Get Free Report) TSE: CNQ last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 22.04%.The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Canadian Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.00.

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About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited NYSE: CNQ is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company's operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

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